FormatFactory latest offline installer setup exe file download for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Format Factory is a adsense supported free video conversion tool created by Chen Jun Hao for Microsoft Windows. This program is very lightweight and doesn’t require a high specification computer. Has a simple interface like most similar software, this program will not make it difficult for new users. Files can be joined together into one after or before converting. Format Factory can join together files of the same format, and allows you to adjust quality and size of the output file. You can settle Format Factory to turn off the computer when the conversion large file size and then you can leave the computer.

License: Free

Author: Chen Jun Hao

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Format Factory

File Size: 68 Mb

Format Factory it support converting all popular video, audio, picture formats to others. Video formats such as MP4, 3GP, MKV, VOB, MOV, MPG, MPEG, AVI, WMV, FLV, SWF and more. Audio formats such as MP3, WMA, AMR, OGG, AAC, WAW and picture formats such as JPG, BMP, PNG, TIF, ICO, GIF, TGA and more. Format Factory it also support to convert DVD to video file and convert Music CD to audio file. This application also repair damaged video and audio file.

Format Factory is a simple and easy to use application which converts your videos into any output video format. For those of you who are just using the program for the first time there will be no trouble, this program is well designed for the convenience of its users. And as you know, changing this formats of a file may lead to significant reduce in the file size. After you are done converting, you can now easily send the video to your friends.

If you had problems or trouble getting an converter to get your videos and audios to the right format, here is your application you need. Overall, Format Factory should be your number one pick when converting a file, due to the numerous formats it supports.

Features of Format Factory

Support for Most of multimedia format

Can repair damaged video files

Multimedia file size decrease

Can specify the format conversion

Support picture commonly used functions

Easy backup tool

Multi language support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Format Factory is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.