SIV is a tiny, lightweight, and fast utility for viewing/obtaining system information about your PC – it does not run any executables, or product system state dumps like most other utilities, it just fetches the information it needs over local and network connections and displays it very clearly, with large easy to read monitors and graphs. SIV is a general-purpose Windows utility for displaying lots of interesting info about your system, networked computers, and hardware. SIV is designed for Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, XP, 2012, 2008, 2003, 2000, and NT4. Windows 95/98 and Me are also supported.

SIV System Information Viewer Overview

SIV is a full multi-system system information viewer, aimed at the average Windows user who just wants to get a bit more information on the devices and operating system they are using. It gives access to the complete list of devices detected by Windows and can dump their details directly to the clipboard, or save them as a text file. It is well documented with help files both online and within the program itself. A tree view or list view is available as well as a handy search tool to find out exactly what you need to know. The system tray icon gives you instant access to System Information at all times too of course.

This is a Windows PC utility for displaying lots of useful Windows and network information. SIV’s modern interface, custom icons, and new status bar display make it easy to read from a distance. It’s all the information you need – accessible, simple, and easy to understand. It displays lots of useful Windows, Network, and hardware info – CPU info, PCI info, PCMCIA info, USB info SMBus info, SPD info, ACPI methods, Machine info, and more.

Overall, SIV is a small utility I've created and refined over several years, it's extremely useful for diagnosing many Windows system problems and received good reviews every time it has been updated.

Features of SIV System Information Viewer for PC

System Information Viewer is a lightweight application

Displaying lots of useful Windows, Network, and hardware info

CPU info, PCI info, PCMCIA info, USB info SMBus info, SPD info, ACPI methods

Displays Machine info

Hardware Sensors, Networked computers, Operating System Information

SIV does not install anything

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

