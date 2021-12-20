Ever had issues running your PC? ESET SysInspector is an easy-to-use diagnostic tool that helps troubleshoot a wide range of system issues. With ESET SysInspector, you can: Run a scan for the causes of frequent crashes or freezing. Pinpoint problems when Windows services are in an endless error loop. Detect malware activity, vulnerabilities, and other threats. SysInspector allows you to scan your computer in the easiest and fastest way possible. Run multiple system health checks and save the results for future reference. ESET SysInspector can also alert you if there are any startup or service issues on your computer.

License: Free

Author: ESET

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ESET SysInspector for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ESET SysInspector Overview

ESET SysInspector is a free, standalone PC diagnostic tool from ESET. With SysInspector, you can troubleshoot your computer for hardware and software problems by collecting performance and error information in a format that specialists will understand. Run SysInspector at any time you suspect a problem, even if your machine is running slowly or has crashed. SysInspector will identify which component might be causing the problem and focus your attention on the right area. It can be used to diagnose the following: Presence of suspicious and unsigned files, Software issues, Hardware incompatibility, Outdated or malfunctioning drivers, An unpatched operating system, Broken registry entries, Suspicious network connections.

Use ESET SysInspector to quickly identify and resolve a range of PC issues, automatically detecting problems with the Windows system, application installations, and network connectivity. Once you’ve applied a fix, ESET SysInspector will report back to you on how it performed this task and assist with improving your PC’s performance. It can be used to diagnose and fix many issues that might prevent the computer from booting or which could be hampering file sharing.

ESET SysInspector is here to help. Just run it and click Check to see if there’s any information that can help us resolve any issues you’re having. It can also help you with our four-step troubleshooting process, or take a look at our knowledge base for our range of how-to articles or community forums for even more tips and tricks when you get stuck.

Features of ESET SysInspector for PC

ESET SysInspector is a free

Fast and efficient tools to thoroughly investigate the state of your computer

State-of-the-art diagnostic tool for Windows-based systems

It examines your operating system

Captures details such as running processes, registry content, startup items, and network connections

It helps troubleshoot a wide range of system issues

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

