Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.1 for PC is free and lets you view, print, and search PDF documents easily on your PC. You can open PDF documents in a variety of business or personal programs, such as Microsoft Office, Internet Explorer, and Adobe Reader. Need to sign a PDF document? Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.1 incorporates digital signing technology for secure e-business transactions. Adobe Acrobat is used over 50 million times a day for viewing, printing, and signing PDF documents. The software makes it easy to open any PDF file and read, search, and print its content without having to install a complex program on your own computer. This popular free program lets you view PDF files immediately, or you can print them with the help of the Reflow function.

License: Free

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.1 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.1 Overview

Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.1 is a free, easy-to-use program that lets you view and print PDF files on your computer. It also lets you save and sign PDF files using electronic signature tools. Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.1 Standard provides the features you need to work with PDF files, including security and editing options, so you can manage your documents more effectively in business and education. The small, fast installer is now available as a free download that is easy to install on your own computer and it includes the standalone browser plug-in for viewing PDF documents in your web browser.

Adobe Acrobat Reader 9 is small enough to download and install quickly on any computer, so you can start reviewing and commenting on your PDF documents immediately. You can view any PDF document in this popular free program, or if you need to edit the text or images in a document, you can convert it to Adobe on your own computer.

Whether you need to view PDF documents, or if you need to annotate or edit the text and images in a document, Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.1 is the free program for you. You can even convert documents that you need to sign in to Adobe format when you deploy them for review.

Features of Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.1 for PC

Create PDF documents from any application that prints

Convert Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Access files to PDF

Author, store, and share documents, and share your screen

Capture web pages as rich, dynamic PDF files for review

Scan paper documents to PDF and automatically recognize text with optical character recognition (OCR)

Help protect PDF documents with 256-bit encryption

Save PDF files as Microsoft Word documents, retaining the layout, fonts, formatting, and tables, to facilitate reuse of content

Merge files from multiple applications into a single PDF document

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

