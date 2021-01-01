OBS Studio (Open Broadcaster Software) for PC is a free and open-source video recording and streaming recording program by OBS Project. OBS is a fantastic utility for any screen capture needs, whether for crafting tutorials, recording webcam, or external camera video. With this application, you can record various 2D and 3D games like PUBG, Roblox, Minecraft, League of Legends, Skyrim, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Grand Theft Auto, etc. You can also record desktop Screens, Skype Video chatting, Webcam, HDTV, Java or Flash games, other 3D applications. It enables to create and upload any type of content, record sessions with multiple simultaneous cameras, multiple video sharing levels and etc.

License: Free

Author: OBS Project

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Open Broadcaster Software for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

OBS Studio Overview

The application provides many features and settings to fill all your needs. The main user interface is simple and easy to use for anyone, it’s organized into five sections: Scenes, Sources, Audio Mixer, Transitions, and Controls. The main feature of the application is to work on stages, which can be freely customized to the needs of the user. It is very dependable software and it will not disappoint you. It works great for actually recording your video streaming, gameplay streaming, and voice as well as the screen.

Open Broadcaster Software is a reliable application that is used for broadcasting different multimedia files, ongoing games, and Desktop activities. The application has a number of functions that allow you to adjust many options. The program has support for Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. There are simple tutorials in the Internet that shows you, how to use Open Broadcaster Software. You can watch on the blog or free video-sharing like YouTube, Facebook too.

OBS is a really good app, it recorded well and does what you’d expect it to do. The app is free with no time limit, no watermark like Bandicam free edition, with HD quality. It’s the perfect app to let you record any app or any game without any time limit. Overall, If any of you want to make your own vids just use this application.

Features of Open Broadcaster Software for PC

Produce HD quality videos

Record with microphone audio

Record with internal audio, or microphone + internal audio mixed together

Options for recording countdown and stop when you lock your screen

Control your recording from controls widget and from notifications

You can pause and resume while you are recording

Choose to record to MP4 or MKV video file

Many huge settings to optimize performances and quality

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Memory: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

