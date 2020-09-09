Format Factory Offline

FormatFactory latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. FormatFactory is a free multifunctional, multimedia file processing tools developed and published by Freetime Software. The application compatible with many formats including: MP4, 3GP, MPEG, AVI, WMV, FLA, SWF, MP3, WMA, AMR, OGG, AAC, WAV, JPG, BMP, PNG, TIF, ICO, TGA PDF and more. This software offers with many features and allows you to use dozens of audios and video formats converter to meet your needs between quality and file size. It is surprising how quickly it can transform a hundreds of megabyte video into a few megabyte files without requiring a lot of computer resources.

License: Free

Author: Freetime Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Format Factory

File Size:

Format Factory provide function such as: Video converter, clipper, joiner, spliter, muxer, crop, delogo, audio converter, clipper, joiner, spliter, mixer, picture files convertion, Rip BD,DVD to video file,Rip Music CD, audio files, PDF Joiner, PDF to TXT DOC Excel, image files, supports Zip,RAR,7z decompression, Screen Recorder and also download the file from the video site. Since this program doesn’t reduce the quality of the videos and audios when converting, your files look amazing on every platform that you play it.

It’s allows you to configure everything to find a balanced option between quality and compression. FormatFactory is also capable of ripping DVDs and CDs to other file formats, as well as creating .iso images. It can also join multiple video files together into one. The most helpful thing is that it streamlines the entire video conversion process and makes it quick. All you have to do is drag and drop the file in the box and it starts to convert, simple and easily.

Format Factory allows you to experiment freely with render settings until you finally get the optimal version of your files audios and videos. If you are using a different software program to convert files, consider checking out Format Factory video converter because of its speed, user interface and absolutely free of use.

Features of Format Factory

Support for Most of multimedia format

Can repair damaged video files

Multimedia file size decrease

Can specify the format conversion

Support picture commonly used functions

Easy backup tool

Multi language support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Format Factory is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.