Shotcut Offline latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Shotcut is a free, open source software video editor developed and published by Meltytech, LLC. It’s cross platform support: available on Windows, Linux, and macOS. It has a really nice feature is that you can customize your main screen to whatever you need to have access. Like many other video editing software, you need a lot of practice to use this tool and it can definitely take some getting use to. There are a lot of features that, if you don’t use them, you won’t know how. Make sure you take a class, or watch many videos on how to use this software.

License: Free

Author: Meltytech, LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Shotcut Offline

File Size:

Shotcut video editor is a great tool for creating videos. It has many features such as: Editing Videos, Video Effect, Wide Format Support, Audio effect, Cross Platform and Codec Independent, Display and Monitoring and many Hardware Support. Support many language including: Arabic, Catalan, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, Gaelic, Galician, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Nepali, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Occitan, Polish, Portugese, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Taiwanese and more.

Video Filters: Alpha Channel: Adjust, Alpha Channel: View, Audio Dance Visualization, Audio Light Visualization, Audio Spectrum Visualization, Audio Waveform Visualization, Blend Mode, Blur: Box, Blur: Exponential, Blur: Gaussian, Blur: Low Pass, Brightness, Choppy, Chroma Hold, Chroma Key: Advanced, Chroma Key: Simple, Contrast, Color Grading, Corner Pin, Crop: Source, Crop: Circle, Crop: Rectangle, Distort, Dither, Elastic Scale, Flip, Glitch, Glow, Gradient and more.

You can using Shotcut video editing software to create videos for our finished projects for work. You can ease create, play, edit, save, load, encode, and stream MLT XML projects with auto-save. Use this application as a part of the video editing software ecosystem for maximum workflow integration, that way is where it really shines.

Features of Shotcut Offline

Free and open source video editing

Format support through FFmpeg

Supports popular image formats such as BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, SVG, TGA, TIFF as well as image sequences

Multi-format timeline: mix and match resolutions and frame rates within a project

Webcam and audio capture

Support for 4K resolutions

Network stream playback (HTTP, HLS, RTMP, RTSP, MMS, UDP)

Frei0r video generator plugins (e.g. color bars and plasma)

Color, noise, and counter generators

EDL (CMX3600 Edit Decision List) export

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

