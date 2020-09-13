EagleGet Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. EagleGet is the best download manager like Internet Download Manager for Windows. Quick and easy, EagleGet download manager is application for downloading files, audios, videos and content from websites and free sharing sites.The user experience with this app was excellent and the user interface has recently been improved from its predecessors version. There are no bugs in this application and downloading files, documents, musics and videos were really fast. This software is time saver and all rounder and almost the only download manager app that has proper scheduling for download.

License: Free

Author: EagleGet

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: EagleGet Portable

File Size:

This is probably the best application to download anything you want, it’s fast, it’s lightweight, it’s easy to use, and it works with almost everything you want. It has the special features such as: Increase download speed greatly, Schedule and manage downloading jobs smartly, Automatic refresh expired download address, Support all popular browsers, Flexible notification configurations and silent mode, Automatic malware checker and File integrity verifier, Customizable user interface, Support MMS, HTTP, HTTPS, FTP and RTSP protocols and more.

EagleGet download manager software supports multiple video and audio file formats, including WEBM, AVI, MKV, MP4, MP3 and more. The best benefit feature is auto downloads when connected to Wi-Fi only. That some websites have pop ups when trying to download something like games, videos and music, so you need the browser to be able to handle multiple tabs at once.

It is one of the best apps to download videos from Facebook it is fast and really great to download and it also offers many more formats to download. This application works really well the only thing that it doesn’t do is what it was actually looking for. EagleGet download manager is amazing downloader software for anyone, you can now download any video from any website such as: YouTube, Vimeo, and many more.

Features of EagleGet Portable

Accelerate downloads by using multi-threaded technology

Download files in Chrome, IE, Firefox and Opera with one click

Support MMS, HTTP, HTTPS, FTP and RTSP protocols

Built in download scheduler for multiple queues

Download different file types to separate folders

Batch downloads function with clipboard capture

Automatic refresh expired download address

Support HTTP and SOCKET proxy

Support fully customized User-Agent

Monitor running and completed tasks with TaskMonitor

Supports drag-and-drop to rearrange the priority of downloads

Automatic run virus scan after download

Automatic convert media format after download

Convenient task properties panel

Detailed connection log for each task

Verify integrity of downloaded files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. EagleGet Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.