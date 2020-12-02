Virtual Router Manager for PC is a free and open source Router software developed and published by Simplovation LLC for Windows OS. The application running Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows Server 2008 R2. Virtual Router have a huge advantage in that you can use them in any setting, a small network and large network hence scalable. It’s available for Home used, Office, School, Airport, Bus Station, The Park, Grandmas House, The In-Laws and absolutely anywhere anytime. It’s always a great software experience to work with a device that meets requirements. It’s a software that delivers without straining and due to its versatility it would do it over and over without breaking down or halting.

License: Free

Author: Simplovation LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Virtual Router for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Virtual Router are the best networking devices software in the market, second to none. Virtual Router come with great security features that make it difficult for anyone to penetrate the network from outside. Virtual Router will create internal or operational efficiencies, Drive innovation, Improve customer relations or service, improve business process agility, Improve supplier. The application also provides end to end security, automation, and analytics with services and support. Router setup application is a very simple that allows you to find your router web page in which you can edit all the available options.

Virtual Router set up easily they are basic in a good way. It has the capacity of the CPU and its resistance. It’s easy to configure and use and the best cost effective solution, quick response service, easy to deploy also low cost maintenance. If you are searching for networking devices software to only meet requirements but also make your network secure, scalable, fast and efficient, this is for you.

As technology grows Virtual Routers do our best to produce software with low consumption of energy and power and still meet requirements. Virtual Routers consume little power and still, the performance is incredible.

Features of Virtual Router for PC

Free and open source software

Supports Windows 10, 8, 8.1, 7

No installation required

Lightweight

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb RAM

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

