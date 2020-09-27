doPDF latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. doPDF is a free and commercial PDF printer developed and published by Softland. doPDF is a the best solution for PDF printer that does what the name suggests, creates PDF files. This is why doPDF is very easy to use, does not require 3rd party software. With this application you can convert documents such as: DOC, DOCX, XLSX, XLS, PPT, PPTX, ODS, ODT, HTML, PDF, TXT and many others. doPDF can creates standard PDF files, meaning you will be able to open them with any free PDF reader for example, NovaPDF, Adobe Reader, Foxit PDF Reader and many other software. It has a lot of customization options and many features that are included in the doPDF file.

License: Free

Author: Softland

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: doPDF

File Size:

It has many features such as: Universal, Searchable PDF, No GhostScript, 32-bit and 64-bit support, Multi-language support, PDF output presets, Automatic updates, Barely uses any computer resources, Predefined page size, Embed font subsets and more. It supports for 32 and 64 bit Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Windows Server 2000, 2003, and 2008 operating systems. doPDF will creating PDF files is as simple as selecting the file you want to convert and clicking a button, just click and go.

It is an easy to use platform with a wide variety of options for creating PDF documents. doPDF is the best soultion to create PDF files fast and easy. Once installed it will allow you to convert any type of printable documents to PDF files, doPDF installs itself as a virtual PDF printer driver. Print to PDF via the virtual printer driver doPDF. You would do this exactly as you print to a regular printer but with PDF file result.

Softland doPDF is a freeware application that is licensed for commercial and personal use. Also, it works smoothly even on 512 Mb RAM of PC. This is one of the coolest apps I have ever used, I would definitely recommend anyone to use this converts to PDF more than any other.

Features of doPDF

It’s simple and fast

Saves you money

Universal

Searchable PDFs

No GhostScript

32-bit and 64-bit support

Multi-language

PDF output presets

Do your part in saving the planet

Automatic updates

Barely uses any computer resources

Predefined page size

Always use this folder

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb RAM

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

