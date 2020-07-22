Kodi media player latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for windows 32 and 64 bit. Kodi is a free and open source multimedia player software developed by the XBMC Foundation for Microsoft Windows. Kodi supports almost all the media files, the application runs videos smoothly and one of the best features is graphics and audio. It allows users to play music, movie, tv show, pvr, and view photo, web interface. Kodi has a very nice interface and its image and sound quality is excellent, it has several functionalities which helps the user a lot. Very lightweight to install on computers and it is compatible with many operating systems.

The application supporting all the main video formats including streamable online media, Kodi can import, browse and play your movie collection with ease. Kodi has some built in features such as equalizer settings on display size and also opens many video formats that are there. It is a tool that delivers all service with high quality audio and image, it is very difficult to find such a complete tool. It is the best application to consider for anyone media playing problems it has proved to be the best.

Kodi can play all your music including mp3, flac, wav and wma formats. It allows you to watch and record live TV all from easy to use interface. The application it also allow you to import pictures into a library and browse the different views. Kodi allows you to completely change the skin. The software provided by Kodi is very much useful and secure for your organizational and also personal media files.

The best part about the software is that it is free. It’s hard to find something you do not like in the tool because it was the best video playback software we’ve ever come across. If your you or your company needs a tool that delivers your service in a professional way and still all for free, use Kodi.

Features of Kodi

Free and open source media player

Can view photos or images file

Digital Rights Management decryption support

New Music Library Options

Android Leanback And Voice Control

Support For Retro Gaming Emulators

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

