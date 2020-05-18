Minecraft latest version free download offline installer setup exe file for all microsoft windows 32 and 64 bit. Minecraft is an sandbox video game created by Swedish game developer Markus Persson and later developed by Mojang. It’s a game you can screw around with when you are bored. The game involves players creating and destroying various types of blocks. Although it’s simple, the game is pretty decent on it’s own the animation, story, graphics and everything is good. The animation and visual quality of Minecraft especially shines through while playing, as it still looks and feels like a old game but nice to play.

License: Trial

Author: Mojang

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows XP and Windows Vista

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Minecraft

File Size:

Minecraft is the most well known sandbox game, it’s been on practically every system known to man or beast. The environments feel rich and vast, even though you’re unable to explore them at all. Characters look fluid and alive while still only being a stack of boxes. Minecraft is pretty well designed, Minecraft is a game about building houses and other great creations. This is a game about crafting, build a new tools and armor to make you stronger.

This game not only makes a great story out of a game that doesn’t have a story. In this game, you make the story its not a set plotline you make your own story and craft your own hero. You will always have a different experience each time after play the game for hours. You have the full package, with controls that you’ll be using instinctively within a couple of hours. There is so much to do in this game, and for being pixelated, it looks fantastic.

If you’re a person who likes to play through a full game with no interruptions, then I don’t think you should get this game. Overall, Minecraft is a simple and good game, and I love this game and recommend it for everyone who like sandbox genre. This is the most relaxing game ever made.

Features of Minecraft

Minecraft is a simple, smooth and fast sandbox game

The control is easy to use for a newbie

The environments feel rich and vast

Characters look fluid and alive while still only being a stack of boxes

Addictive game

Nice graphics

Enhances your creativity

A lot more scenes and game modes

Fun for every kid

Freedom to create your own world.

Arcade Mode

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core with 1Ghz Core

RAM: 128 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 500 Mb Hard Disk Space

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Minecraft.