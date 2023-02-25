Looking for an easy way to protect your files? Don’t want others to use your flash drive? Encrypt them. That’s the idea behind SanDisk’s line of SecureAccess USB drives, which come with their own encryption software to keep prying eyes out. The SanDisk SecureAccess software solution offers a quick and easy way to store and protect critical and sensitive files on a SanDisk USB flash drive using 128-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) file encryption. This allows you, your family or employees to access files without being concerned that they are protected.

License: Free

Author: Western Digital Corporation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SanDisk SecureAccess for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

SanDisk SecureAccess Overview

Password-protect files and folders on your USB drive with SanDisk SecureAccess software. This free app for Windows can be downloaded from the SanDisk website and installed on a computer to quickly encrypt critical and sensitive files. This Windows-friendly application lets you create password-protected folders virtually anywhere on a thumb drive that can be accessed with any PC. In addition, the application automatically locks files inside these virtual “vaults” when your PC is left idle or disconnected from the Internet. When it’s time to go back to work, simply log in to unlock your files and open them on another computer.

This software is free to download and comes with every SanDisk Flash Drive, so you’re always ready to store and protect your files. Works with mobile devices and PCs. You can also choose to lock the drive so files cannot be moved or deleted without the password. San Disk Secure Access is already pre-loaded on some SanDisk USB flash drives and can easily be updated from your device manager.

Don’t lose that important presentation or report! Protect business data from loss or theft on your PC with SanDisk SecureAccess software. Say goodbye to forgotten logins and passwords with the SanDisk SecureAccess software. You can keep your passwords and personal info secure, on a USB stick. Even if someone steals it, they won’t be able to see what you’ve hidden in your files.

Features of SanDisk SecureAccess for PC

It’s free to download and easy to install

Support local encryption and decryption

Multiple layers of security

Added level of protection for critical data

Your information is secure

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

