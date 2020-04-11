Pale Moon Browser latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Pale Moon Portable is open source browser by M.C. Straver for Microsoft Windows. It supports for multiple operating systems like Windows and Linux,etc. Users can feel faster web experience while using this browser, web pages load so quickly and it contains with simple user interface for everyone like beginner, newcomer and pro users. It has the ease of easily seeing which site you are going to connect to, also it offers varieties of useful extensions that can be downloaded. Pale Moon browser also offers additional functionalities this takes you to that you can configure your browser to your taste.

License: Free

Author: M.C. Straver

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Pale Moon Portable

File Size:

Pale Moon browser is a super fast internet browser in the market it gives great competition to other web browser out of there. It has many features such as: additional security features, optimized for modern processors, total freedom for element design, support by community, fully customizable interface, easy of use, support many Mozilla Firefox extensions and more. The web pages loads so fast on the Pale Moon browser and you can add different kind of add ons Firefox add ons. No any negative points of the Pale Moon i like all the features in this browser.

This software is easy to use, very simple like Mozilla Firefox. This program also has many advantages not available in other browsers that you can try yourself. You can open web pages as fast as you want without annoying advertisements. You can also try other features in this browser. Watch television broadcasts, watch videos online like YouTube and Vevo, load games online, open social media, download important files and more.

Pale Moon browser is a great internet browser for default day to day use and wb pages loads so quickly and save your time. This browser is always as open source and completely free to download and use.

Features of Pale Moon Portable

Optimized for modern processors

Based on our own optimized layout engine

Safe: forked from mature Mozilla code and regularly updated with the latest security patches

Secure: Additional security features and security-aware development

Supported by our user community, and fully non-profit

Support for full themes: total freedom over any element’s design

Support for easily-created lightweight themes (skins)

Smooth and speedy page drawing and script processing

Increased stability: experience fewer browser crashes

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Pale Moon Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.