In order to help the most ambitious users, Google has released Canary. It is available as a desktop application and works on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. This experimental version of Chrome offers the opportunity to try new features that are not yet ready to be tested in the browser Beta. If you prefer software that is experimental with some new options, Canary can be exactly what you need. Google Chrome Canary is the daily build version of Chrome browser. It is the developer version that is designed for developers and early adopters.

Google Chrome Canary provides you with all the newest features and tools of Chrome long before they roll out for a stable release. Originally, this version was meant to be used by developers and early adopters, so that they could check up on what new changes were brought to their favorite browser. Today, Canary builds are available for Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux too, but also for Android devices. Chrome Canary is the cutting-edge version of the popular Google web browser. Initially, it was only available for Mac, but now you can download a Windows version for testing purposes.

The developer version of the browser is designed to complement Chromium, which is an open-source browser project from Google. You can use both browsers side by side, so you don’t have to worry about losing any settings or favorites when experimenting with the experimental Canary version of Chrome. This means that this browser still needs a lot more work. Chrome Canary has the latest new features, which haven’t been released for the public yet. So, if you don’t mind that bugs might occur, you can use an unstable yet very up-to-date browser.

The Canary build of Chrome is designed for developers and early adopters, and can sometimes break down completely. It’s updated daily. The browser has a special icon so you won’t be confused with your regular Chrome install. Google takes security quite seriously, so Chrome Canary is very well suited for developers who are working on extensions or websites.

Features of Google Chrome Canary for PC

Chrome Canary is an experimental version

It’s designed to let users find new features and tools

It’s introduced or implemented in the official edition of the browser

Chrome Canary is the cutting-edge version of the Google Browser

Canary users can use Audits and dev tools like Request Blocking and Local Overrides

Handler debugger in the Background

A bug reporting tool for DevTools

Timing section

