SaferVPN latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a fast and stable virtual private network for your PC with the other added benefits, try SaferVPN. SaferVPN is a virtual private network service developed by Safer Social, Ltd. The application use the highest encryption level 256-Bit strong encryption (military encryption) in the industry to secure your private data from hackers, snoopers and governments. It also has VPN kill switch feature make sure all your online traffic always travels through a secure and encrypted VPN connection. Another feature is variety of functions in terms of security protocols and traffic blocking. It has a high degree of encryption in its Internet connection as security protocols such as OpenVPN.

License: Trial

Author: Safer Social, Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SaferVPN

File Size:

SaferVPN like it’s name, is an excellent software to hide your identity. All your information like IP Address remains absolutely private. SaferVPN offers OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPSec and PPTP to suit your preferences. The server location includes: United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, Cyprus, Switzerland, Belgium, Ireland, France, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Portugal, Italy, Austria, Germany, Russia, Romania, Norway, Singapore, United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, India and many more.

SaferVPN is the most reliable VPN application have used in any work. But, the demand for software resources like RAM and Processor function may also be higher on computers with older operating systems. This software has been excellent, it has offered abundant benefits in terms of safety for work. Anyone will like using the tool because of its efficiency and accuracy.

If you want to visit confidential sites, you can use this VPN to mask or hide your identity. This makes sure that hackers can never detect or see your operations online. Although this VPN sometimes makes our computers slow, it is the best VPN I have ever used. I highly recommend it to protect your data, work perfectly and is easy to use.

Features of SaferVPN

The Fastest VPN Experience

Automatic Server Selection

Browser Proxy Extensions

Apps for Every Device

256-Bit Strong Encryption

No Logging Policy

Automatic Wi-Fi Security

Multiple VPN Protocols

VPN Kill Switch

Worldwide Server Network

Anonymous Payment

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of SaferVPN.