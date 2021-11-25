Forget about those terrible, clunky software programs that try to control your PC lighting. MSI Mystic Light gives you the power to be in full control of your motherboard, graphics card, case lighting, and more. With our new Mystic Light Sync technology, you can sync the lighting of all your compatible products to give your entire system an amazing look – all at the touch of a button. Build the all-around RGB PC and add some really cool lighting effects with MSI Mystic Light. With easy-to-use software, you can control and sync the colors of your motherboard, graphics card, and case lighting to all change at the same time, or you can set each light on its own.

MSI Mystic Light Overview

MSI Mystic Light provides you complete control of your RGB lighting with one software, including your RGB motherboard/graphics card and PC case lighting. With the Mystic Light Sync compatible products, you can build the all-around RGB PC and add so many colors to your life. From cool blues to warm whites, there are limitless possibilities to more personalized customization of your machine. This application gives you the opportunity to turn your surroundings into a spectacle of color that suits the mood for any style of gameplay.

With MSI Mystic Light, you can easily personalize your desktop to represent yourself or any of your interests in a unique way. Use the colors to make your system truly your own. Plus, with MSI products featuring Mystic Light Sync, you can use your RGB PC in complete harmony with other peripherals that feature Mystic Light Sync.

MSI Mystic Light provides you with the ultimate light experience. Discover a world of endless possibilities and make your PC shine like never before. From basic white lighting to millions of colors and gradients, you can design your dream system with ease and make it stand out from the crowd. Make your PC shine like never before with MSI Mystic Light.

Features of MSI Mystic Light for PC

Get ready for a whole new way to light up your

MSI Mystic Light SDK allows developers to get access to all of the LED control functions

RGB control capabilities of MSI products

Sync compatible products

You can build the all-around RGB PC

Add some glowing vibes to your whole gaming setup

Smart Image Finder

MSI Companion and more will be included in the new MSI Center

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

