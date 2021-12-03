Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is an easy-to-use yet powerful Blu-ray/DVD ripper software. It could rip and convert Blu-ray to video and extract audio off Blu-ray to save in all formats for any media player and device. It could help you rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD movies to your portable devices like iPad, iPod, iPhone, Xbox 360, PS3, Google Nexus 7/10, Samsung Galaxy Tab 2/3/4, Surface Pro tablets, and Kindle Fire HD for high-quality viewing. With this professional Blu-ray/DVD decrypter software package you can freely backup Blu-ray/DVD discs to the local disk folder or network share folder for immediate playback on your device.

License: Trial

Author: Leawo Software Co., Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Leawo Blu-ray Ripper Overview

Leawo Blu-ray Ripper converts 2D and 3D Blu-rays as well as DVD discs to fit all sorts of devices such as iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, HTC U11, LG G6, and so on. With this top Blu-ray DVD ripper software, you can just copy/backup/rip your Blu-ray disc collections to all popular video formats with ease. It lets you watch favorite videos across different media players and devices anytime anywhere. It supports to rip your discs to almost all video/audio formats including MPG, MPEG, WMV, RMVB, AVI, MP4, FLV, MKV, SWF, etc.

With Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Windows, you can easily rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD to Video and extract audio off Blu-ray to save in all formats for any media player and device. It’s downward compatible with DVD to video conversion as well. That means it is actually a comprehensive Blu-ray DVD ripper software bundle that could handle both Blu-ray and DVD conversions.

Especially, it supports multi-angle Blu-ray/DVD discs. Overall, Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Windows is a comprehensive Blu-ray and DVD ripper software bundle. It rips and converts all kinds of Blu-ray and DVDs, and extracts audio from your Blu-ray/DVD discs. And the best of all is that it comes with Industry-Leading Customer Service. So you can rest assured to get back to us anytime if you encounter any problem using this software.

Features of Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for PC

Easy to use interface

Watch movies in local language

Batch conversion

6X higher conversion

Rip Blu-ray to video and audio in 180+ formats

Rip Blu-ray/DVD discs of any kind

Get theatre movie enjoyment

Personalize Blu-ray/DVD movies

Fast conversion and user-friendly interface

Built-in Blu-ray player

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

