Psiphon Pro VPN latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Have you tried several VPNs for your PC, but haven’t found one that is fast and stable? try Psiphon. Psiphon Pro is a fast, lightweight, easy of use VPN software developed and published by Psiphon for Windows. Psiphon is one of the best VPN available in the market. With Psiphon you can access any websites and services which are censored, blocked, or otherwise unavailable. It’s free for personal use, easy to download and install application, Automatic selection of protocols to provide, View how much traffic you have and many server available. This software which is widely used as a VPN, with this the VPN is covered all over the world.

Millions of people in over 150 countries around the planet are already connecting to the Internet using Psiphon. To get the best feature of this application, you will need pay load and you’re free to access an internet for free and to boost it they also have the upgrade features that worth of try. Very satisfied with its service, the application provides a lot of servers to choose from. The server including: United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Rusia, Canada, China, Japan and more. No data limit by using this application, only obstruction is the speed limit of 2 Mbps for free version.

Psiphon Pro gives you unprecedented access to your favourite news broadcast or social media platforms. You can easely access social media sites such as: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter access video sharing sites like: Vimeo, YouTube, and etc. Psiphon is the most efficient and also reliable, particularly for unblocking censored websites. By using this VPN made to access an internet just a minute and once you will get connected it’s unlimited.

Psiphon Pro is the best VPN tool for accessing everything on the Internet. It is the go to application for those who can’t afford Nord VPN and or Express VPN service. There are many paid vpn Services nowadays. They are used for protecting privacy and VPN mask your internet protocol (IP) address, and this is the best.

Features of Psiphon Pro VPN

Global network featuring thousands of servers and diverse entry points

No registration required, just download and connect for free

Wider selection of protocols than a VPN

Configuration options proxy setting

Choose which apps to exclude from the VPN tunnel

Open source app

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual core processor 3.0 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

