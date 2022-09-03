Router Keygen is a powerful application that can decipher the Thomson password of your WiFi router and make internet access possible wherever you are. This powerful tool is compatible with dozens of different router models, such as Pirelli Discus, Sky V1 routers, Clubinternet v1 and v2, InfostradaWifi, CONN-X, MegaredEircom, Verizon FiOS, or Alice AGPF. In order to use the software, however, it is necessary that your router is on its list of supported devices. This free software is a small program that allows you to decipher the codes of your WiFi router and thus use it wherever you are.

License: Free

Author: RouterKeygen Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Router Keygen for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Router Keygen Overview

This application is very useful for all those people who own a router but do not know the password and cannot access the internet. It facilitates their life by enabling you to decipher passwords and use the internet wherever you are. This is a free WPA and WEP key generator for several other routers. It simply scans all Wi-Fi networks around you and checks if it can generate possible keys for the networks. Once you have the generated keys, one or more, you can use them to log in to the router’s settings page, allowing you to change your WiFi name, and password and do other useful things with your router.

With the huge range of Wi-Fi routers available in the market, one can find it difficult, at times, to choose the best one for them. It is all about finding the perfect router that suits your needs. Router Keygen helps you do that by providing a free WPA and WEP key generator for all routers around the world. It is important to keep compatibility in mind (the complete list is on the website of the author), as it is necessary for the router to be on it for you to be able to decipher its password.

With RouterKeygen, you’ll never have to worry about typing any passphrase or password again! Simply select the network that you’d like to access and our innovative software will do all the work for you, finding possible keys with just a few clicks. In addition, this application reports all devices within range of its scan, which means it can know how many WiFi networks there are within a radius of 100 meters

Router Keygen for PC Supported

Thomson based routers

DLink ( only some models )

Pirelli Discus

Eircom

Verizon FiOS ( only some routers supported)

Alice AGPF

FASTWEB Pirelli and Telsey

Huawei

Wlan_XXXX or Jazztel_XXXX

Wlan_XX ( only some are supported)

Ono

WlanXXXXXX, YacomXXXXXX and WifiXXXXXX

Sky V1 routers

Clubinternet.box v1 and v2

InfostradaWifi

CONN-X

Megared

EasyBox, Arcor and Vodafone

PBS (Austria)

MAXCOM

PTV

TeleTu/Tele2

Axtel, Axtel-xtremo

Intercable

OTE

Cabovisao Sagem

Alice in Germany

Speedport

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

