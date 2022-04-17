Make sure you’ve never tied to your desk again. From a PC, you can now enjoy all the benefits of Google Duo’s crystal-clear video calls. When you need to reach someone – talk to them face-to-face, on their time. Google Duo is an app that promises the simplest, most reliable video calling experience there is. Download Google Duo for Windows PC, the best video calling app around! Get in touch with your friends and family with crystal-clear video calls on any device. Share your photos, videos, and locations on Google Maps. The easy setup works across Android and iOS phones and tablets, smart devices, and the web.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Google Duo for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Google Duo Overview

Google Duo is a simple video calling app that makes it easy to talk face-to-face with your family and friends. Starting a video call is as easy as tapping a single button, and you don’t even need to add them as contacts first. The application automatically connects you, so they’ll see your name on their phone too. Calls with Google Duo look better than ever on your computer, whether you’re sitting across the table or thousands of miles apart.

Connect with friends and family from a single device. Now available on Windows, Mac, and on the web. Google Duo has the best video calling features: Simpler, friendlier, and faster. Get high-quality, one-to-one HD video on your smartphone. With just one tap, you can also share photos, emojis, and stickers – without having to sign up for yet another app. You can share your screen with your contact, video chat in low resolution, or even switch to a voice call at any time.

All you need is a Duo account, and you can start a video call when you’re chatting on your phone through Duo on any Android device, iPhone and iPad, or Chromebook. Use Duo for video chats with friends and family across Android, Apple (iPhone, iPad, Mac), and Windows devices.

Features of Google Duo for PC

Make calls between Android, PC, and iOS

Bring everyone together in a Family mode

Group call with up to 32 people

Capture special moments

Send video and voice messages, photos, and more

Low Light Mode

Voice calling

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

