Free Office software latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. FreeOffice is a free text editor program for office developed and published by SoftMaker for Microsoft Windows. The application is absolutely free of use, and the features are good and easily accessible. Simple to use user interface with familiarity with office suite of product. It doesn’t consume excessive Processor core and high RAM, hence your PC can smoothly performe multitasking. With more Intuitive colours can be added, to make is a eye friendly and engaging. FreeOffice also works well with wide document formats and it can be an effective office suite for most standard business needs.

License: Free

Author: SoftMaker

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FreeOffice

File Size:

TextMaker for word like Microsoft Word, PlanMaker for create calculations, worksheets and charts, Presentations for creating impressive presentations like Microsoft PowerPoint. It has many features such as: Files and printing, Graphics and drawings, Editing and formatting, Language tools, Tables, Comprehensive calculation capabilities, Functions for complex documents, Creating attractive worksheets, Presenting and visualizing data, Editing worksheets, Flexible presentation and more.

FreeOffice offers a completely revised easy of use user interface. You can work with either modern ribbons or classic menus and toolbars. With this application you can not only open another office program by Microsoft, but also save documents in the Microsoft file formats DOCX, XLSX and PPTX. With FreeOffice you can also share files directly with Microsoft Office users, without having to export them first.

FreeOffice does a relatively good job a providing software updates so that it runs efficiently with the latest operating systems. With FreeOffice you can easily create your reports, your spreadsheets, manage the personnel database, all with the same suite of programs. It is a complete resource package for all offices alternative of Microsoft Office product and the best thing is absolutely free.

Features of FreeOffice

Free text editor program for office

Full-featured, easy to use, compatible

Optimized for touchscreens

Compatibility without compromises

Files and printing

Graphics and drawings

Editing and formatting

Language tools

Tables

Comprehensive calculation capabilities

Functions for complex documents

Creating attractive worksheets

Presenting and visualizing data

Editing worksheets

Flexible presentation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

