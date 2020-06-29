Inkscape Offline

Inkscape latest version offline installer download free setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you like to draw vectors, or edit vector graphics but don’t have enough money to buy a paid tool like Adobe Illustrator or CorelDRAW? you might have to try Inkscape. Inkscape is free, open source vector graphics editor developed and published by The Inkscape Team. It’s like you’re using the vector capability of Adobe Illustrator and some bitmap functions of Photoshop in one application for Windows. With Inkscape you can designing small format designs, from invitations to large format designs like tarpaulin print and etc. The software is dedicated for designers who are familiar with any standard design platform.

The features such as: Object creation, Object manipulation, Fill and stroke, Operations on paths, Text support, Rendering, File formats and more. This very easy to use graphic design software. Anyone with very little knowledge of graphic design can use it make web graphics or social media banners etc. Inkscape can also designing web graphics with this software and also designing Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and many social media or sites banners in this software.

Inscape is a perfect solution compliant SVG format file generation and editing. With this application you can editing the document tree in the XML editor, PNG, OpenDocument Drawing, DXF, sk1, PDF, EPS and PostScript export formats and more. Inkscape offers many object manipulation such as: moving, scaling, rotating, skewing, raising and lowering, lock and or hide individual layers, rearrange them, etc.

Inkscape is easy to use, it’s like using the modern version of Macromedia Freehand plus some added functionality of Adobe Illustrator. If you know Adobe Photoshop, CoreDRAW or Adobe Illustrator it’s safe to say that using this software won’t be something new to you. Overall experience with Inkscape has been overwhelming positive.

Features of Inkscape

Flexible drawing tools

Broad file format compatibility

Powerful text tool

Bezier and spiro curves

Object creation

Object manipulation

Fill and stroke

Operations on paths

Text support

Support Rendering

Support any file formats: PNG, OpenDocument Drawing, DXF, sk1, PDF, EPS and PostScript export formats and more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

