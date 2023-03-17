Are you looking for a data recovery program that can help you recover all lost, missing, and erased data on your Android devices and Windows PC? EaseUS MobiSaver Free is the best data recovery software to help you solve all Android data loss issues. It will bring back your precious files in just 3 steps. Here comes the ultimate solution for Android Data Recovery. In this digital communication era, our smartphones are almost always handy in case we run into something. Recover lost Android contacts from a broken cell phone and restore them to your Google account with EaseUS MobiSaver for Android! It’s easy and effort-free.

License: Trial

Author: EaseUS

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: EaseUS MobiSaver for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

EaseUS MobiSaver Overview

EaseUS MobiSaver is the easiest and most powerful Android/iPhone data recovery software, so you don’t have to worry about losing your important data anymore. Even if you want to recover lost data from a damaged, formatted, or re-installing phone, EaseUS MobiSaver can get back all your precious belongings. With the intuitive interface, you can easily navigate and preview files by categories. You don’t need any technical knowledge to recover lost photos, messages, or contacts on your Android phones and iPhones/iPad all with EaseUS Mobile data recovery software.

With MobiSaver for PC Windows and Mac, you can restore deleted photos, videos, documents, contacts, messages, and other files on iPhone 7/7 Plus/ 6s/6/5s/5, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, and previous models. Get back the latest deleted photos even if they are deleted from iPhone recycle bin. Recover lost data due to the deletion of the recovery partition. Get back valuable memories like photos and videos of family or friends with ease right on your computer.

MobiSaver for PC is a robust Windows data recovery tool designed for both home users and professionals in all fields. Overall, EaseUS MobiSaver can help you to recover SMS, contacts, and other kinds of data from iPhone iPad iPod touch directly but it can’t support the recovery process from iCloud backup files. EaseUS MobiSaver Free is your best bet for retrieving deleted photos, videos, contacts, and WhatsApp messages.

Features of EaseUS MobiSaver for PC

Recover from Android, iPhone, iPad, iTunes, or iCloud backup

Recover unlimited contacts

Recover unlimited photos/videos

Recover notes, call history, calendars, reminders, Safari bookmarks

Recover Kik messages, messages & WhatsApp chat history, and attachments

Support up to 5 iOS and Android devices

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

