Need to share a high-speed connection with more devices, but have only one connection? Connectify Hotspot is powerful software that turns your PC into a Wi-Fi hotspot and creates a secure personal cloud. Connectify can share 3G/4G connections on any Windows machine. Use it with desktop workstations to create wireless Ethernet networks for digital media sharing and client connectivity. Tethering or sharing your connection from your PC to other devices is a really convenient feature in a lot of situations. You’re probably using it daily, yet you’ve always had to use a complicated workaround – until now! It’s simple with Connectify Hotspot.

License: Trial

Author: Connectify Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Connectify Hotspot for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Connectify Hotspot Overview

Connectify Hotspot gives you complete control over your Wi-Fi network. You can split one connection into several, extend your wireless signal with a virtual Access Point, and create powerful Hotspot networks to boost signal strength. How Do I use Connectify hospital? When you install Connectify Hotspot on your PC, you instantly get a second Wi-Fi signal for all of your nearby devices! Just plug in and go – no need to configure anything else. Connectify will even run the instant it’s installed – so if you need Internet access, simply connect to Connectify and you’re good to go.

With Connectify Hotspot, you can replace dead-spot Wi-Fi with a single, fast, and secure wireless network that everyone in the home or office can enjoy. Connectify Hotspot is a virtual router for your Windows PC, allowing you to create a Wi-Fi hotspot from any available internet connection. Whether you’re wired in through ethernet or have a 3G/4G mobile internet.

Forget sharing passwords to Wi-Fi hotspots or borrowing friends’ mobile hotspot devices. Make your PC a mobile hotspot with Connectify Hotspot and share unlimited mobile data with up to 5 other devices for free. Connectify Hotspot turns your PC into a virtual wireless router that is capable of sharing 3G, 4G, and wired Internet connections. With Connectify Hotspot, you get online freedom for you and your family.

Features of Connectify Hotspot for PC

Hotspot Easily Connects All Your Devices to Wi-Fi

Avoid Overcharges for Costly Connections

Ad Blocking for Client Devices

Bypass Device Restrictions when Connecting to the Internet

Share any Available Connection Over Wi-Fi or Ethernet

Bridge Connected Devices to Your Home Network and Fix Strict NAT Issues

Boost Your Wi-Fi Range Instantly with Wi-Fi Repeater Mode

Multi-Language, Emoji, and Unicode Support

All-New Dark Mode

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

