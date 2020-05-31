WPS PDF to Word latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. WPS PDF to Word Converter is a document converter developed by Kingsoft for Microsoft Windows. WPS PDF to Word Converter is a very versatile document converter since users can assess it online or download it to your PC, very quickly and easily. The tool is completely awesome, it has numerous options to convert the PDF file into and vice versa. The management of PDF files has been facilitated with this software, where you can convert a lot of PDF to Word files in minutes. The tool is very much helpful to complete your day to day tasks. This application will being a function that is integrated in Microsoft Word.

License: Free

Author: Kingsoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WPS PDF to Word

File Size:

WPS PDF to Word Converter is a very interesting and friendly application and do not observe something negative to mention. The user interface (UI) is very user friendly, allowing operating several tools at the same time and opening in independent tabs. In software market or Internet, you can find software that performs these functions but most are large programs that require investment and learning. If you are looking for a PDF to Doc or Word converter then this is a good tool for you.

After install this application, it pops up WPS PDF to word Converter. you can drag or open a PDF file from your local document to the converted area. Choose the saved type and saved location in terms of your needs. You can start to convert the PDF to Word file by clicking ‘Start’. Then you must wait conversion, simple is that to use this application. With this application you can also convert a PDF file into JPG ,PNG OR BMP image formats.

The advantages of this application are obvious, totally free with two platforms of use, online or downloadable on the PC. Overall, WPS PDF to Word Converter is very useful for anyone to be able to convert Word to PDF, it also frequently find documents that need to be unlocked. I recommend the use of this application, preferably in its PC version since it is easy to install and uninstall software.

Features of WPS PDF to Word

Free and Simple PDF to Word Converter for Windows

Superfast, Easy and High Quality PDF Converter

Split Merge PDF Pages You Need

Support Bulk Outputting and More Text Formats

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. WPS PDF to Word is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.