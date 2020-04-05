AVG Driver Updater latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. AVG Driver Updater is a driver management software developed and published by AVG Technologies for Windows OS. It’s an easy to use software that is free to download. The application will updates your drivers quickly and automatically and also enables you to back them up for later use if need be. This is the best, easy of use and holistic software to update all your drivers at once. There is no need to go to each manufacturer’s sites either, just click this application. It has a powerful database that has the drivers of almost any model. AVG Driver Updater will found updates for things you couldn’t find but had been looking for.

License: Trial

Author: AVG Technologies

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: AVG Driver Updater

File Size:

AVG Driver Updater offers scan all your drivers and recommend the right ones to reduce: Computer freezes, Crashes and bugs, Broken download, Fake download, Printer problems, Connectivity issues, Jittery mouse movements and etc. With this application you can update your printer, scanner, camera, video, speakers, mouse, keyboard, screen, Wi-Fi, and external devices. The brand includes: Microsoft, HP, Acer, Compaq, Sony, Logitech, AMD, LG, Brother, NVIDIA, DELL, Samsung, Canon, Motorola and many more.

To use this application you only run automatically scan feature: auto scans your whole computer for outdated, missing, or corrupt drivers. You can perform checks more than 500,000 hardware drivers and software updates. You can also creates a unique profile of your PC to make sure you get the correct drivers. The application it also identifies all the drivers on your computer and is full of resolution and optimization functions.

AVG Driver Updater work with many other software updater out of there, it can identify the missing drivers and the outdated that are defective in the computer. Overall, It is an excellent option for updating, backup and restoration of drivers. This software is highly recommended for keeping all your drivers up to date.

Features of AVG Driver Updater

Automatically scans

Checks 500,000+ drivers

Always up-to-date

Chooses official drivers

Backs up your drivers

Chooses the best drivers for you

Reduces hardware problems

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of AVG Driver Updater.