WhatsApp Messenger Desktop for PC is a messaging application for smartphones that is basically similar to BlackBerry Messenger. It’s a simple, secure, and reliable messaging app. It’s free to download and was built with personal and the small business owner in mind. You can chat with your friend, video call, phone call, and many more. The messages including groups and cross-platform messages are end-to-end encrypted. You have access to a world of communication for free. It is very fast for communication and it has video and audio calls ensuring that I constantly have a face to face communication with anyone.

License: Free

Author: WhatsApp Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Vista and Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WhatsApp for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

WhatsApp Overview

WhatsApp Messenger can instantly reach the people in your life, your friend, your wife, your children, your daughter, your uncle, or maybe a grandmother. You can message people in your phone book and just enter a phone number to add a new contact. Create groups for the people you message most. Name them, set group photos, and keep them all in one place. With free calls, you can talk as long as you want, even with people in other countries. WhatsApp helps me to send messages, files, and other data to my colleagues or customers as part of a message.

This software is very easy to use and has a very user-friendly interface. You can install it in your Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. You can send messages and you can use stickers or send any pictures or videos. You can use the voice feature with a great video HD. Having the messenger app on my devices makes it easy and for me to check my messages without problems.

It is a great app if your platform is supported. If you just want to send text messages, this is the app for you. If you want more you can access a phone call or video call. All the ones that use WhatsApp are very easy to get in touch with any time.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor with 3Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

