Rekordbox, the best and most intuitive DJ software. This is the laptop version of a popular DJ app for CDJs. It's been designed from scratch to give you a fluid, intuitive mixing experience – whatever your skill level. With its intuitive layout and features, you can customize your setup in minutes and get mixing at your next event. Rekordbox is the fastest way to get started in DJing – it's easy to use, and it shows detailed information about tracks so you can quickly drag, drop and mix.

License: Trial

Author: AlphaTheta

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Rekordbox DJ software for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Rekordbox DJ software Overview

Rekordbox is complete DJ software, from cloud music management to creative performance capabilities. Sync your library on multiple devices. With Rekordbox, you can manage different types of media from your hard drive, the cloud, streaming services, and music promotion services – all in one place. From beat grids and sound effects to loops, it’s all here for the taking. And Rekordbox is loaded with features that will help you perform at shows or in the club: hot cues, loop roll, slip mode, and more. If you’re a DJ, then you need Rekordbox. It’s the best music management software to use when preparing and performing your tracks.

The number of tracks, hot cues, and loops you can set are now unlimited. The sound quality has been improved and the database has been expanded. And if you want even more tracks, use Rekordbox DJ to import music directly from your CDs. As well as importing music from CDs and managing your files, you can also upload tracks directly from streaming services or use our cloud storage service to access your music at any time on multiple devices.

Get the party started in no time with Rekordbox DJ Software for PC. Enjoy a seamless DJ experience with its intuitive design and features. Get information on tracks quickly and customize your setup to take control of the dance floor. With Rekordbox, you can make your next event memorable.

Features of Rekordbox DJ software for PC

Software suitable for any DJ style

Seamless music management across multiple devices

Find tracks quickly in the browse screen

Choose the screen layout that best suits your DJ style

Smoothly sync different styles of tracks

Record and share your mixes

Highly accurate music analysis

Vocal position detection

Understand track composition at a glance

Greatly reduce track analysis time

Speed of track analysis

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

