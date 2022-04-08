It’s time to get in the game and get on top! CPU Core Parking Manager is the perfect utility for businesses who want to gain an unfair advantage by maximizing their CPU’s efficiency. With more control over your hardware, you’ll never have to worry about bottlenecks again. CPU Core Parking Manager is a tiny and easy-to-use utility that runs on your PC Windows. It allows you to control the number of CPU cores that needs to be enabled or disabled. When the CPU cores are parked, they do not consume any power.

CPU Core Parking Manager Overview

CPU Core Parking Manager is a utility that allows you to control the activity of processors with the help of system activity graphs. The utility displays the performance graph for each processor core that shows if it is Active or Parked. An overview of all enabled and disabled cores is available along with real-time CPU speed checking. You can also control the number of CPU cores that need to be enabled or disabled. To reduce power consumption further, you can set more CPU cores as Disabled which could increase the PC’s performance.

Disabling unnecessary cores reduces overall system loading and helps your PC to run faster at the same time. The program is portable, does not require installation, does not write in the registry, does not use resources, and does not establish a background service. To start the utility you simply run the main executable file (CPUParkingManager.exe).

The utility works with Microsoft Windows Vista/7/8 x86/x64 systems and must be run as an administrator. This program is a tool for controlling the number of CPU cores that are enabled or disabled. The program may be used on office, gaming, or media computers as well as on virtual machines.

Features of CPU Core Parking Manager for PC

Turbo boost

Performance hint

C-State Residency (Intel)

Power Plan Management

Advanced CPU Settings (INTEL)

Core Clock Frequency

CPU Utilization

CPU Temperature

CPU Power and Voltage

FIVR Control

System Power output

System Tray notification

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

