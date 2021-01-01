Everyone has probably gone to a party where the music is too loud and there are no speakers to talk to the person next to you. Sound quality is not always flattering, so people can’t always hear what they want. Virtual DJ features some of the best sound quality available on mixing software, which is essential when you are working with professional-grade studio equipment. Virtual DJs are available as both free open source software programs and commercial applications for Windows PCs. This software brings the power of a true digital DJ into your laptop or desktop computer. It’s without a doubt one of the most powerful mixing software on the market.

License: Trial

Author: Atomix Productions

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Virtual DJ for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Virtual DJ Overview

Virtual DJ is a music mixing software that allows users to mix audio files on their computer, by playing either MP3s, CDs, DVDs, or internet radio stations. It also comes with built-in effects for adding some extra flavor to your mixes. Virtual DJ is an audio and video mixing software that provides DJs with the ability to compose high-quality mixes in live environments. It features MIDI controllers, sync effects, and many other features for DJs. The application is available for both Windows and Mac computers, making it accessible to anyone with a computer. Virtual DJ can be purchased in two different versions: Home Premium and Pro.

Virtual DJ Download free for PC Windows is an easy solution. It allows DJs to mix songs together in order to create the perfect party atmosphere. It’s much easier than ever before, thanks in part to software like Virtual DJ Download Free for PC Windows that uses advanced algorithms that give DJs access to every imaginable song in one place.

This is an audio and video mixing software for Windows. It has over 15 million users worldwide. It helps DJs organize their music collections, preview songs, mix tracks together, and play music in front of a live audience. Overall, this software has made DJing accessible to people on a budget by using virtual turntables with all the traditional scratching techniques.

Features of Virtual DJ for PC

Powerful, yet easy to use

Real-Time Stems Separation

For Any Type of DJ

For any type of Setup

Plug & Play with DJ Gear

Accurate vinyl feel

Powerful Video Mixing

Stunning Visualizations

Engaging video graphics

Karaoke with Next Singer List

High-Quality Sound

Audio & Video Effects

Performance Pads

Library Management

Smart Folders & PlaylistsSet-Lists & Track History

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

