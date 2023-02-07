Do you want more features than you get with the bundled version of VirtualDJ Limited Edition (LE) software? Buy your hardware controller on DJcity, and you also get a license key to unlock all features of this amazing DJ software. Simply install it on your computer, run it, and use the activation code we give you in your order details to register it. Now you have the full power of VirtualDJ at your fingertips. Enjoy your new hardware controller out of the box! The Virtual DJ LE software is tailored to the controller you just brought and allows you to mix music right away. Ready? Let’s start mixing!

License: Trial

Author: Atomix Productions

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Virtual DJ LE for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Virtual DJ LE Overview

Virtual DJ is a software-only video mixing program. You can perform live mixes or preprogrammed ones. In short, it’s like a DJ in a box, just with no hardware. It also supports effects and automatic BPM detection of your songs. VirtualDJ LE lets you play and mix music from your PC with a few clicks. The interface is simple and intuitive. It has been tailored to the controller it ships with and though lacking some of the advanced features of VirtualDJ Pro Full, VirtualDJ LE is still packed with enough features to allow you to enjoy your new controller out of the box.

This is a software platform designed to allow users to mix audio files in a simple manner. Designed specifically with the new Hercules MK2 controllers in mind, Virtual DJ LE allows users to mix audio files of any format (MP3, MP4, AVI Video, AC3, WMA, and FLAC). It contains all the basic features to control and mix music or play it in live mode. Works with common audio files like MP3, MP4, and WAV. Both PRO and LE are portable applications that can run from any USB drive.

Overall, VirtualDJ LE contains all the features necessary to mix music on your Windows PC, with support for most MIDI-enabled controllers sold on the market today. Use this version on its own or upgrade to VirtualDJ Pro Full later on. VirtualDJ LE is the lite version of our ultimate DJ solution, VirtualDJ Pro.

Features of Virtual DJ LE for PC

Powerful, yet easy to use

Plug and Play with DJ Gear

Accurate vinyl feel

Stunning Visualizations

Engaging video graphics

Karaoke with Next Singer List

High-Quality Sound

Audio and Video Effects

Powerful Sampler

Performance Pads

Library Management

Smart Folders and Playlists

Set-Lists and Track History

Intelligent Automix

Powerful Editors

Radio broadcast and Podcast

Powerful Video Mixing

For any type of Setup

For Any Type of DJ

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

