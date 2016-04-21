Are you looking for a free tool to restore your data that was deleted or accidentally deleted? You need Recuva for PC. Recuva is a free undeletion or recovery application for Windows by Piriform Ltd. It’s able to undelete files that have been marked as deleted, works by finding all files in the recycle bin, media card (except CD, DVD, Memory Card and Floppy disk) or unknown place. The program is quick and efficient at recovering all of the files includes (including pictures, music, document, video, compressed, and email) of your systems. Recuva is fast, smooth, and easy to use. Recuva is one of the best when it comes to filing recovery. It helps the user to diagnose the recovery task that must be performed.

License: Free

Author: Piriform Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Recuva for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

A useful software or tool for undeleting or salvaging files for recycling programs easily you desire. Recuva works by looking for unreferenced data, but if the operating system has written new data over a deleted file then recovery will often not be possible. With Recuva, you can scan not only a PC but also external storage devices, USB drives, and hard drives. This is without a doubt the best piece of undeletion or recovery files available anywhere. It does things no other software can do and is fully reliable and trustworthy.

Recuva appends a shortcut to you recycle bin, like CCleaner software so it’s always easy to find. It’s an easy habit to get, using the additional Recuva menu items in the trash bin to not only recover all files of the directory entry for a file but to recover any file on the disk includes pictures, music, document, video, compressed and email. It’s a must-have for any machine that is security-critical.

Works great, it’s free for any PC Windows, I have tried a few others that were very annoying, even paid for one that turned out to have ads. All in all, Recuva keeps the PC Windows from losing very useful files that are necessary for the PC. I highly recommend Recuva undelete to everyone.

Free and useful undeletion software

Recuva is fast, smooth, and easy to use

Has a very simple user interface

Deep Scan

Securely delete files you want to erase forever

Undelete files on your computer

Quick-Start Wizard

Full Windows OS support and many languages

Gives you the option to undeletion or recovery all or select items

Recovery of any file on the disk includes: pictures, music, document, video, compressed and email

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

