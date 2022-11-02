Do you get annoyed when your computer operating system slows down? Turning your computer on? ToolWiz Care for PC Windows will get your system working speedily again. By helping you to remove invalid entries from the Windows system, it offers a quick and convenient way to solve your slow PC issues. With its care suite, including System Checkup, System Cleanup, and System Boost, you can fix all those issues in a range of minutes for absolutely free. Cleanup helps you remove all of the unnecessary programs and apps installed on your system. Decrease the use of system resources and free up more space and memory for your computer with this lightweight tool.

License: Free

Author: ToolWiz Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ToolWiz Care for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

ToolWiz Care Overview

A suite of all-in-one PC tools that work to fight malware, repair broken Windows services, clean the browser’s cache, and Internet history, manage start-up programs, speed up your PC, and much more. In a convenient, one-click solution. Cleans and Defragmentation ToolSpeed up your computer by cleaning, optimizing, and repairing disks, registries, services, and more. ToolWiz Care is targeted at both machine beginners and advanced users. It is a set of comprehensive tools for machine optimization to help users keep their PC clean, stable, and running like new.

System Checkup helps you detect and fix your system problems effectively. ToolWiz Care is the fastest, easiest way to tune up your system. It’s an all-in-one suite of tools with a single click to keep your Windows PC running like new. Whether it’s optimizing or maintaining your system or just fixing your PC Stability issues, this software offers the most comprehensive PC care for your PC trouble-free.

This is one of the world’s most popular PC optimization and repair software. ToolWiz Care offers system cleaning, optimization, and an extensive collection of tools to tune up your system to work better than before. It’s easy to use this PC optimizer software, with just a few clicks, you can clean up junk files and registry errors, fix system problems, and speed up your PC.

Features of ToolWiz Care for PC

System tool for PC repair

Secure your PCs easy and fast

Prevent PC problems and boost the PC speed

ToolWiz Care provides six optimization modules

System Checkup

System Cleanup

System Monitoring

File Shredder

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

