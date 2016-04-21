Are you looking for registry cleaning tools, browser cache, useless software, or something else that is a burden on your computer? You need this. CCleaner for PC is a free cleaner application used to optimize computers and clean the registry. This application can optimize your PC, Tune-Up, clear the caches of all installed applications, clear browser caches, and clean caches of the default Windows application. CCleaner also has several other features such as Software Updater, Startup Configuration, Disk Analyzer, Browser Plugins, Duplicate Finder, System Restore, and Wiper Drive. Everything you need for complete Windows utilities is included in this application.

License: Free

Author: Piriform Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CCleaner for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

CCleaner Overview

CCleaner has a very small size and lightweight, so it does not burden computer resources. Now is working to keep our PC Windows running fast and to help free up space on all devices. The CCleaner program works fast and easy to use on any computer. I try it on an Intel Dual Core Pentium 4, 1 Gb RAM, and 120 Gb Hard Disk and run without problems. Easy to set up and use on all devices and runs smoothly with no glitches or problems. CCleaner also appends a shortcut to your recycle bin, so it’s always easy to find.

With CCleaner, you can clean application cache, download folders, browser history, clipboard content, and more. You can quickly and easily uninstall multiple unwanted applications. The scan gives details on files and types of cleaning that can be done, the user selects what they want to be cleaned. You can also keep your PC Desktop clean, safe, and fast using CCleaner.

Piriform, the makers of the world’s most popular PC Windows, Mac, and Android cleaning software. It’s great for cleaning up your desktop, eliminating saved passwords, and has the capacity for you to select what you would like cleaned up. Overall, this is the best cleaner program for all devices, and would recommend it to anyone looking to keep their PC running smoothly.

Features of CCleaner for PC

Clean application cache, download folders, browser history, clipboard content, and more

Quickly and easily uninstall multiple unwanted applications

Free up valuable storage space on your device

Monitor your System CPU, RAM, Storage, and Battery

Totally free from Ads and clutter

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. CCleaner is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.