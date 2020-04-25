Vivaldi Browser latest version offline installer download free for all windows 32 and 64 bit. If you are looking for a free, fast, easy to use browser that gives you control over the security of your data, you should try Vivaldi. Vivaldi Browser is a free, open source web browser, for you. Vivaldi is among the best browsers available today not only in Windows OS but also on Android devices. The browser presents what one requires from a browser such as speed, security, and visual appearance and many more features. Vivaldi Browser is a fast, secure and easy of use navigator. It has features that simplify our browser operation and save us time once one begins to be used. This is an excellent option and not only because of its native properties but because it is a stable and robust experienced.

License: Free

Author: Vivaldi Technologies

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Vivaldi Browser Offline

File Size:

Vivaldi is a useful browser for everyone, it features functions and utilities that are beneficial for saving data and time. Its user interface is simple and easy to use, it has an excellent night mode for reading like many other web browser. It is no longer necessary to install any extension because it natively protects us against online advertising. Thus guaranteeing greater reliability when navigating and having this feature natively guarantees us better compatibility and stability.

The browser is very convenient especially when it comes to opening multiple tabs at a go, play many videos, play many musics and more action. Vivaldi web browser is great in both classrooms and the office when conducting assessments for studies. It has recently been integrated with the most commonly used chat tools. Although it is a very good browser, it not consumes a lot of machine resources to work.

If you do not have a machine with resources left over may be the best option. I highly recommend this software, if you wish you can use it on your business computers or have it installed on your mobile devices for greater reach and compatibility, you will not regret it.

Features of Vivaldi Browser Offline

Unique features give you full control of how you group and display browser tabs

An adaptive interface lets you adjust the position, size and appearance

Tweak and tune every part of the browser to create your own unique experience

Get to where you’re going faster with fully configurable Search options

Use custom Keyboard Shortcuts, Mouse Gestures or the command line control

Vivaldi is built with privacy as a priority and gives you full control of settings

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Vivaldi Browser Offline is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.