Driver Easy Lite latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Driver Easy Lite is a free driver management software developed and published by Easeware Technology Limited for Microsoft Windows. The application will keeping your drivers up to date and also has found it very easy to use while you need any driver updating. Provides a free version that has an easy to use interface and works pretty well. While you are using Driver Easy software it allows you to also back up drivers. Also its able to install again a previously installed driver. In case you need to download more that one driver it does not allow you to download them same time, you must have this one.

License: Free

Author: Easeware Technology Limited

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Driver Easy Lite

File Size:

Driver Easy helps you to full scan your computer and provides a list of drivers that needs updates. You can also back up drivers is needed be and use them in future which is very impressive. The application work for: Audio Devices, Graphic Cards, Network / Ethernet Cards, Wi-Fi Cards, Chipsets, Printers, USB Devices, Bluetooth Devices, PCI Cards, Modems, CD / DVD Drives and Scanners. Driver Easy has more than 8 million drivers, and we add more every day support manufacture or brand such as: Intel, AMD, Acer, Toshiba, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Compaq and many more.

Using This application is very simple and requires no hardware knowledge. Just click Scan, and Driver Easy will find all the devices on your computer that have missing or outdated drivers. The application will download and install all your computer’s missing and outdated drivers with just 1 click. It search the hell out of looking for drivers across the internet and have a melt down when the driver you thought was the correct one.

Driver Easy is simple and delightfully easy of use and has a modern, colorful interface, which is why we recommend it to users of any skill level. It works very well and the developers have done an outstanding job bringing the application back.

Features of Driver Easy Lite

Find all devices that need new drivers

Works offline

Driver backup & restore

1-click fix

Improve computer performance & stability

Auto restore point

Any device

Scheduled scans

8 million+ drivers

Supports Windows 10, 8.1 and 7

Daily updates

Get hardware info

Uninstall drivers for removed devices

Tech support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Driver Easy Lite is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.