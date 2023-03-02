You have been a big fan of music and also playing media files on your computer. If you are looking for a perfect solution to enjoy full control of music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and live-streaming tv channels, Quintessential Player will be your audio player which is perfectly suitable for both home users and those advanced users who play music professionally. With options and features that are unmatched by any other media player, it’s the only choice for someone who wants full control over your media experience.

License: Free

Author: Paul Quinn (Quinnware)

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Quintessential Player for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Quintessential Player Overview

Quintessential CD Player (QCD) is a freeware audio player designed for classical music. It features full CD audio support, together with a useful graphical slider for continuous real-time cycling of variable playback speeds. It also features an exceptional on-screen display, including cycle times and notes. It uses the CDDB database to get information about the CDs. In other words, you can use Quintessential Player as a free replacement for Windows Media Player or iTunes. Quintessential Player comes with some great features that you would expect from an expensive audio player but with a simple, small size.

It’s an innovative player based on the standard Windows Media Player; however, unlike the Windows version, it allows the user to set up its interface to their wishes. Download Quintessential Player for PC for free and explore the features it offers that you might not find in any other media player. This unique software is a must-have for anyone who’s looking for something different from their standard player. Its unique interface allows you to control your music and your desktop.

If you don’t like the free media player that comes with your computer, try Quintessential Player. This software gives you more control than most media players over audio playback. In addition to playing CDs, it plays almost any type of audio or video file, making it a great software bargain.

Features of Quintessential Player for PC

MP3, Ogg, WAV, and CD Playback

Video Playback with the aid of External Codecs

Full Speed CD Ripping

MP3 Encoding

Streaming Audio

Tag Editing

Gracenote CDDB

Crossfading and EQ

Multiple Visualizations

Skins and Plugins

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

