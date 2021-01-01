CPU-Z for PC is free profiling and monitoring application developed and published by CPUID for Microsoft Windows. CPU-Z is more in-depth in virtually all areas compared to the tools to identify various hardware components including CPU, Cache, Mainboard, Memory, SPD, Graphics, and Benchmark your CPU core. Unlike other CPU enhancing software out there which claims to boost your CPU magically and deliver a smooth game, CPU-Z will only be monitoring and profiling your component not overclock. With this application, you can also benchmark your CPU core to test your performance of the CPU.

License: Free

Author: CPUID

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CPU-Z for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

CPU=Z Overview

CPU-Z is a free application that reports hardware and software information about your device. CPU-z gives you the complete picture of your main processor, memory, motherboard, and other things. CPU-Z is a solid piece of software just know your hardware and do some research first beforehand so you know if this software will benefit you at all. All technicians, personal users, overclockers use CPU-Z to give detailed information about their own computers, computers, or computers they might happen to be working on. It also provides real-time monitoring of numerous main system functions, showing how much processor time each function uses in order to determine if your PC needs defragging or error checking.

Simple and easy to use and set up, without needing to read the manual or anything. Users can see some statistics, like how it’s affecting your PC to make it run better. It is not groundbreaking, but the results were very impressive, it’s easy to use, compact, neat, and the features very useful, it displays your pc stats, cleans memory, and many more. Helps with many games, also seen performance improvements with the software used.

Overall, CPU Z will provide you with a real-time overview of what your computer is doing without having to open a performance monitor application. If you got a very low-end PC or Laptop this is something u should get for FPS maximization. This is a great piece of software if you are someone who is has a weak rig or is just trying to squeeze out a couple of extra frames on their favorite title.

Features of CPU-Z for PC

Free monitoring and profiling software

Processor name and number, codename, process, package, cache levels

Mainboard and chipset

Memory type, size, timings, and module specifications (SPD)

Real-time measurement of each core’s internal frequency, memory frequency

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

