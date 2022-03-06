Let yourself become one with your desktop. Rainmeter is a free, open-source desktop customization platform. With Rainmeter, you can make your computer truly yours, with live content on your desktop. From showing you your system’s resource usage to turning your wallpaper into a screensaver, to having the time along with the date visible right on your desktop – you’re in control. Rainmeter is a powerful tool for customizing your desktop with skins and themes. It’s a great way to add that personal touch to your computer. Rainmeter brings your desktop to life.

Get the best of both worlds – the delightfully easy-to-use, beautiful, and versatile Rainmeter with a variety of great skins, or install it on your Windows 10 and Windows 11 PC and get complete customization. Rainmeter allows you to display information right on your desktop in a unique way – with virtually unlimited possibilities. Rainmeter is the most powerful desktop customization platform on the planet. With Rainmeter, you can show your true colors by creating any kind of widget imaginable. Put clocks, weather forecasts, calendars, feeds, and more right on your desktop. It’s simple to use: just drag and drop. With a few clicks, you’ll have information at a glance.

The program lets you create and share your desktop skins, or “skins”. Skins are simple, uncluttered, easy to read, and colorful. You’ll have everything from RSS readers to weather forecasts to system monitors at a glance. And the best part is that Rainmeter is for everyone: If you can click a mouse then you can personalize your desktop. Rainmeter gives you complete control of your desktop by displaying information exactly the way you want it to be shown.

If you are looking for a customizable desktop widget to beautify your Windows desktop, Rainmeter is the perfect option. You can adjust the skins to suit your needs or install one of our many downloadable packages. This creates a personalized home for you to see all of your critical system information at a glance, while still retaining the ability to contextualize your data in any way that you wish.

Create and modify your own skins

Modify someone else’s skin beyond the customization

Rainmeter uses very little hardware resources

Rainmeter is not just an application, it is also a robust toolkit

Rainmeter does not replace other applications

Rainmeter is also not a window manager

Rainmeter does not change your Windows visual style

