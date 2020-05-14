MusicBee Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. MusicBee Portable is a media player for Microsoft Windows developed and published by Steven Mayall. This is the ultimate music manager and media player software for everyone. MusicBee is simple, powerful, and fast you can play your music the way you want. This media player is excellent because it is protected against spyware and other threats. It’s a solid program that you can use to play music and have a video too. You can also create your playlist to play all your favorite songs in a order you want. MusicBee media player can also run on almost every operating system available at the moment.

License: Free

Author: Steven Mayall

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MusicBee Portable

File Size:

MusicBee is the best media player for music audio, it is the perfect program most used for its versatility. The robust application is has a simple interface thus making it simple and easy to use. It supported file types including: aac, flac, m4a, mp3, ogg, wav, wma and many more. Users can get all that you need to play video and music in the surface by just installing the software. It is also a free software which is accessible to all people.

MusicBee media player has been the perfect ally to play any kind of video format and music. The application like other media player software makes it easy to manage, find, and play music files on your computer. MusicBee also supports podcasts, web radio stations and SoundCloud integration. You can also make your own skin and share it with others. You can also sync your Android devices and Windows Phone devices.

This is a free software that can play almost any multimedia format. Overall, With MusicBee users can enjoy a great music experience with MusicBee. When it comes to video and video files to play, I highly recommend MusicBee as the ruler.

Features of MusicBee Portable

Free audio player

Simple, Powerful, and Fast

Sound Quality Matters

With Beautiful Skins

Highly customizable

lots of themes available

Lots of visualizations available

MusicBee can Sync with Devices

Groove Music Support

Can CD Ripping, Tagging tools plus more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

