Nebula Emulator is the original Neo Geo emulator that plays the games of your favorite console on the Windows PC, providing a perfect recreation of the arcade experience at home. Not only does this multi-arcade, multi-system, and multi-platform emulator run all your favorite Neo Geo games, but it also boasts an easy-to-use interface, powerful tools, and smooth compatibility with original hardware. The Nebula is a powerful emulator for playing Neo Geo games using your computer. It is similar to Mame because of its folder structure. If you want to play the games have to be stored in the folder ROMs of the emulator.

License: Free

Author: ElSemi

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Nebula Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

The Nebula Operating System was designed to help kick-start the multiboot functionality of firmware and BIOS files released under the Free Software Foundation's after they were no longer being developed by their authors, as well as to serve as an alternative to the illegally-copied versions of Linux prevalent at that time. Nebula is a powerful emulator for playing Neo Geo games, specially designed to run the CAPCOM CPS2 games.

This application is a program that allows you to play all your favorite retro games on PC through a neo-Geo emulator of CPS2. In this way, you can easily organize your ROMs, customize the presentation of the games, save and reload them. It works with ROM files, unlike other emulators which use actual arcade read or cartridges; the way you store these files in the right place varies depending on the emulator.

Overall, Nebula Emulator is a powerful emulator for playing the game CPS-II on your computer. It works with MAME, so use the same files of ROM.

Features of Nebula Emulator for PC

Simple and lightweight

Easy to use

Include multiplayer

Netplay and cheat code support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

