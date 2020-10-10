VPN Private latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a VPN that is free, fast, has a large selection of servers? try this. VPN Private is a fast, free, lightwight VP service developed and published by Master of VPN. VPN Private is very safe with the strongest encryption to protect your privacy and bypass online censorship. The application keeps no logs and collects no user’s identifiable data like usernames, IP address, or emails. it is an extremely easy tool for everyone, it is just to choose the place and immediately switch to the IP protecting the main network. VPN Private did a great job and its tools are totally useful simple and make it very easy for unblock any websites.

License: Free

Author: Master of VPN

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VPN Private

File Size:

It has many features such as: One click connection, No speed limits, Unblock any site, Over 20 locations, Keeps no logs, Torrent friendly, No bandwidth limits, User friendly interface and more. VPN Private offers 20+ server location including: Canada, United States, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Russian Federation, Hong Kong, Singapore and more.

With VPN Private, no one can prevent you from watching your favorite videos. You can also play YouTube video, and many video streaming sites such as: Vimeo, DailyMotion, Vevo and more. It has offered abundant benefits in terms of safety for your work or anything. It also possible to carry out a secure internet connection at an impressive speed.

It’s a solid VPN. It’s get the job done. This application works for great reasons. Works well, basically tells hackers and other prying peoples. I recommend VPN Private to all users who want to browse safely, it offers its attractive services that allow you to unblock and surf the web completely without problem.

Features of VPN Private

Completely FREE

One-click connection

No speed limits

Unblocks ANY site

Over 20 locations

Keeps NO logs

Torrent-friendly

No bandwidth limits

User-friendly interface

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for VPN Private.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download VPN Private APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded VPN Private.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. VPN Private is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.