Opera browser offline installer for PC is a free, fast and secure web browser developed by Opera Software for Windows. It gives users a much faster and powerful navigation and is integrated with the latest HTML, which makes it exceptional. Like another web browser, it has an extensive list of add-ons and extensions that makes it completely configurable and adaptable. With this browser you can find any type of information related to the company and other topics with ease. The application also allows you to save passwords safely as well as leave information there being protected by the security. Opera web browser is actually a very fast browser, it also supports other platforms apart from Windows.

License: Free

Author: Opera Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Opera Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Opera web browser has been characterized as the tool most powerful and fast browser by everyone and anywhere in the world. It also has many configuration options which are incredible in their style. With this browser you can manage cookies without any type of problem which is very incredible. You can also activate private browsing and ads blocker. Also has the option to enter incognito mode is very incredible since it can not be tracked.

Opera browser can navigate quickly and easily being very intuitive and accessible to all users. You can place the most used links in the toolbar and, finally. You can log in and synchronize any device, which makes your browser have personalized content wherever you want. The negative point is the high use of RAM in the low end equipment and the number of processes, but you can try enhance RAM.

If you want a browser that has implementations for almost all platforms from Microsoft Windows, Android OS to iOS devices and you want fast and safe web browsing without stress, this is for you. Overall, this browser is that it is very powerful and easy to manage and access bookmarks and it is compatible with most of the existing programs currently.

Features of Opera Offline for PC

Stay safe and more personal

Enjoy an ad block web

Perform various tasks on the web easily

Explore faster and longer

Currency conversion during your shopping

Personalize your browser

Bring your browser data with you

Get your personal news feed

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

