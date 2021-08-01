Adobe Acrobat Reader software is free and enables you to view, print, search, and electronically sign PDF files. It also lets you convert to and correct PDFs. The new enhanced Adobe Acrobat provides new navigation features for easier searching and PDF creation. Adobe Acrobat Reader 10.1 lets you view, print, sign, and annotate PDF documents without having to install Adobe on your own computer. You can view any PDF document in this popular free program, or if you need to edit the text or images in a document, you can convert it to Adobe on your own computer.

Adobe Acrobat Reader 10.1 Overview

Adobe Acrobat Reader 10 lets you read, search, print, and interact with virtually any type of PDF file on a variety of devices. Type right on a form and e-sign it. View PDF files on your smartphone or tablet. And easily convert attachments to email into readable PDFs using Adobe Acrobat Reader Touch. Easily collaborate on shared PDFs with built-in commenting tools and more than ever, protect your PDF files for insight and access control with powerful new data security features.

It will help save paper by signing PDF forms electronically and easily send DOC, XLSX, PPTX, and more to your desktop for editing and signing. Create a template from any document in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe Illustrator, and InDesign) or Google Docs and turn it into a form that can be signed. You can also read and interact with PDF files and fill forms with a click of a button.

Adobe Acrobat Reader is the industry-standard way to read PDF files, and now it’s available free. With Adobe Acrobat Reader 10.1 you can create, edit, view, convert, and save PDF files. You can also securely fill in forms and add your electronic signature to documents. Store your files online, access them from anywhere, and collaborate. This free Adobe Acrobat reader is built into the world’s most popular desktop applications so you can create high-quality PDF files.

Features of Adobe Acrobat Reader 10.1 for PC

Optimize PDF viewing with Reading Mode

Open online PDF documents via the web with streamlined loading and viewing

Share any size files online

Easily access the tools you use most with the customizable Quick Tools area

Convert PDF files to Microsoft Excel, Word, Access, and PowerPoint formats

Use improved OCR

Integrate with Microsoft SharePoint for PDF collaboration

Create PDF files with a single click from within the most popular Office applications

Remove hidden content, such as metadata, with a single click using the Sanitize Document tool

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

