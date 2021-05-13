Adobe Acrobat Reader 10 PC is faster and more effective to read and make notes in PDF files. It’s highly suggested, with this app, you could navigate recent read pdf files through software, without opening every single file. Adobe Reader also as well as, great for smartphone app reading, flawless on opening, and having read PDF documents with no trouble. Unlike other software, Adobe PDF reader allows users a bonus point by given tools modify PDF easily, but the pro version.

License: Free

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adobe Acrobat Reader 10 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Adobe Acrobat Reader 10 Overview

The best thing that this software can give you is the flexibility that no other PDF reader gives you. Adobe Reader X is present across Operating Systems and devices and since most of the documents used within the organization are in PDF format. To open multiple windows at a time and switch between them is very easy and it doesn’t take away your processing speed as such. It is also easy to combine two or multiple pdf files into one using this Adobe Acrobat Reader 10.

Adobe Acrobat Reader helps you make and edit simple graphics and marketing materials. With Acrobat Reader X, you can easily open it in any browser for viewing and you can use this software flawlessly during presentations as well. It also allows multiple people to highlight, annotate and comment on the shared document and collaborate. It also has the ability to export and send quickly, as well as the way you can crop and edit pages easily.

If you are looking for a PDF reader for personal use and home and if you have a small team then this is for you. If you really have printed books or files which your operating system is unable to read by default, this program might be your best option. The best part is that it is completely free and takes up little room.

Features of Adobe Acrobat Reader 10 for PC

Support for PDF version 1.7

Support for Adobe extensions for PDF 1.7

The ability to create Acrobat forms was in Acrobat Standard

Improved Web Capture for copying entire web pages or just some parts into PDF

Integration with Acrobat.com to enable storage and sharing of PDF files

Support for comparing and highlighting the differences between two versions of a PDF document

Support for the playback of Flash Video or H.264 video in Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Reader

Support for conversion of a variety of video formats to Flash Video for playback inside PDF

Support for creating PDF maps by importing geospatial files that retain metadata and coordinates

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

