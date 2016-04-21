OBS Classic for PC is a free and open source software for live streaming and screen recording. With Open Broadcaster Software Classic edition, you can easily add sources like audio, videos, video capture, screen capture, images, and all to the app and it keeps recording it. One of the biggest advantages is its ability to record videos in H.264. The user interface, control or setting is amazing, you have the option to choose the required resolution, quality, etc. The software also which saves you tons of space without compromising the quality. It has very complete tools for the development of very professional and high quality videos streaming.

License: Free

Author: OBS Project

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: OBS Classic for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

OBS Studio is software designed for capturing, compositing, encoding, recording, and streaming video content, efficiently. The interface is overly intuitive and when gazing at it you feel fame and fortune is one click away. As classic product, it also has capture tools and screen recording for the realization of other projects without leaving the program. With OBS Classic, you can add multiple videos and image in the timeline as well as descriptive texts and audios, to continue joining everything in sequence at the end.

It is easy for setup and overall quality is very good both audio and video. It’s one of the best streaming and recording software available out there and its free. The program has many things and is very complet, it have the option to add more special effects plugins and video transformation. For the first time is complicated to use and understand each section, multiple broadcasting and high resources consumption may be a roadblock.

Open Broadcaster Software is free to use, that’s, without a doubt, the best thing about the product. It includes all the features provided by premium software and all for free is amazing. This software is really good and has good quality, this application recommended to anyone that wants to show of anything worth showing off to others.

Features of OBS Classic for PC

Global Sources: Create and use Global Sources

Plugins: How to install Plugins

Profiles: Save your settings to a profile

Replay Buffer: Buffer the last seconds of Video and save it on the press of a button

Scene Collection: Save a collection of scenes and sources

Sub-Regions: Select a small section of your Window/Monitor capture

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. OBS Classic is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.