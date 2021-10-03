Quick CPU is a small application that sits in your system tray and enables you to quickly control the CPU frequency without entering the BIOS. Quick CPU also provides a live readout of important data such as processor load, memory usage, and internal/external clock speeds via a tooltip. This application’s intuitive interface allows you to customize MS Windows 2000, Windows XP, 7, 8/8.1, 10 systems to achieve top performance easily. Quick CPU’s main goal is to optimize computers automatically, maximizing their performance and allowing them to run at maximum levels of efficiency.

License: Free

Author: Coderbag.com

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Quick CPU for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Quick CPU Overview

The program optimizes the CPU, hard disk, RAM, and processor cache, while monitoring the entire system. It also features a taskbar utility that users can turn on so they can get charts, graphs, and reports about how well or badly their operating system is running at any given time. System administration tasks can be greatly simplified with Quick CPU, by setting its five default modes to suit the needs of the moment. Quick CPU leverages advanced streaming algorithms to quickly and efficiently manage system resources.

The resulting improvements are tangible, users would feel immediately after installation, that their system is running much faster, smoother, and has better response time. Quick CPU sits in your Windows system tray, where it can monitor and optimize both physical and virtual memory usage. It can also notify you of any potentially dangerous memory leaks. The program is small and fully portable, so you can run it from a USB flash drive on any computer.

On a hardware level, Quick CPU can optimize and monitor main system parameters such as Memory, Processor, Disk, Network, and many many other features. Overall, Quick CPU is the best software that promises to optimize Windows for maximum performance by boosting CPU, memory, registry, and file system usage. It also includes a monitoring section so you can see at a glance where your system resources are being used.

Features of Quick CPU for PC

Per-core performance graph indicator

Real-time counter to display a number of active vs parked cores

CPU Core Parking settings

CPU Frequency Scaling settings

CPU Turbo Boost settings

Hardware sensors and adjustable settings

C-State Residency

Core Clock Frequency

CPU Utilization

CPU Temperature

CPU Power and Voltage

FIVR Control

System Power output

System Tray notification

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Quick CPU is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.