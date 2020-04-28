Xtreme Download Manager latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Xtreme Download Manager is a free and powerful download manager developed by Subhra Das Gupta for Microsoft Windows. The application allow users to download any files such as: document, audio, video and file faster than other download manager software. XDM will boosts your download speed upto 500% faster more than Internet Download Manager and Free Download Manager. It’s ease and fast to download the files what you want, disconnect, or shut down your computer when it’s done. The application also supports speed limiter to allow browsing while downloading.

License: Free

Author: Subhra Das Gupta

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Xtreme Download Manager

File Size:

XDM can accelerate downloads by up to 5 times due to its intelligent dynamic file segmentation technology. Xtreme Download Manager supports all popular browsers including: Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Vivaldi, Torch, Brave, Baidu, UC Browser, Yandex Browser and many other browsers on Windows, Linux and OS X. The application has the best feature will resume unfinished download or pause download files from the place where they left off. It will resume files due to lost or dropped connections, network problems, computer shutdowns, or unexpected power outages.

With XDM you can download many videos, audios and files also document from popular sites and also video streaming sites like YouTube, Facebook Video, Intagram, Twitter, Vimeo, MySpaceTV, and Google Video and many more sites. The best way of downloading files also webpage embedded videos from the Internet is here. You can access each and every file that you have downloaded from this application with file manager without internet connection.

You can enter a the URL or web adress which directly points to a file, or you can use the built in web browser to download files from websites. The integrated browser can also be used for general web surfing with fullscreen mode, zooming, and quick access to favorites bookmarks your files with ease. Overall, this is a must have download manager application for Windows operating system.

Features of Xtreme Download Manager

Free and open source download manager software

Download any streaming video

Download 5 time faster

Works with all browsers

Download Resume

Smart Scheduler, Speed limiter and queued downloads

Support for proxy server, authentication and other advanced features

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Xtreme Download Manager is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.