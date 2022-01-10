Not all of us spend as much time with our phones as we wish to, however, we are fond of playing games on them. But once, bored with the repetitive game routine, you have also wondered what else could be done on your PC. YouWave for PC Windows is exactly what you need. YouWave Emulator is a program that allows you to run all Android applications and platforms on your Windows computer. Just download and open the APK files like normal programs on your PC. You can try your applications and games on your PC like they would be seen on your mobile phone without having to download them there.

License: Free

Author: YouWave Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: YouWave Android Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

YouWave Android Emulator Overview

YouWave displays the YouWave logo and a legal image at first. On second use, you see what appears to be the start screen of an Android tablet. YouWave for PC Windows is an Android emulator, which allows you to run Android applications on your Windows PC and, what’s more, gives you a chance to use all Android games. You can install any game from Google Play Store directly in the emulator. Aside from that, it provides a high quality of video and sound. The application allows you to use multi-touch and all the other sensors of your computers’ hardware.

YouWave is an essential tool for those who want to try out their favorite apps from the Android Market before installing them on their phones. This is the ideal tool for developers and those who want to see how an app would look like on their phones or test it before buying it. In a nutshell, YouWave guarantees that you won’t need to buy a new handset just to try an application you are interested in.

Run Android on your PC, for free. Overall, YouWave is an emulator which simulates the Android operating system on your PC. It emulates its user interface and having it, you can run all Android applications as well as games on your PC.

Features of YouWave Android Emulator for PC

Supports Android 5.1 Lollipop (Premium new) and 4.0 ICS (Free)

Runs on Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10

SD card functionality – enables game saving

Enables multi-player online games

Dynamic rotating – phone-like instant response (new)

Volume control buttons

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

